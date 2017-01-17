New Apple ResearchKit app from Penn Medicine focuses on sarcoidosis patients
Penn Medicine today launched its first Apple ResearchKit app, focused on patients with sarcoidosis, an inflammatory condition that can affect the lungs, skin, eyes, heart, brain, and other organs. The effort marks Penn's first time using modules from Apple's ResearchKit framework, as part of the institution's focus on mobile health and innovative research strategies.
