New Apple ResearchKit app from Penn M...

New Apple ResearchKit app from Penn Medicine focuses on sarcoidosis patients

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Penn Medicine today launched its first Apple ResearchKit app, focused on patients with sarcoidosis, an inflammatory condition that can affect the lungs, skin, eyes, heart, brain, and other organs. The effort marks Penn's first time using modules from Apple's ResearchKit framework, as part of the institution's focus on mobile health and innovative research strategies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 4 hr Kid 1,281
News Two get probation in Pa. streetlight... 5 hr silly rabbit 1
News Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra... 20 hr silly rabbit 1
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) Mon Hickey 33
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Mon Toothy Talker 1,304
New eBook Sun User 1
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Jan 13 USE CAREER LINKS 13
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,882 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC