NEPA lawmakers get committee spots

Eight lawmakers representing Northeast Pennsylvania sit this session on the powerful House and Senate Appropriations Committees that funnel budget and spending bills to the floor. The appropriations members are Sens. Lisa Baker, R-20, Lehman Twp.; David Argall, R-29, Tamaqua; Gene Yaw, R-23, Williamsport; and John Blake, D-22, Archbald and Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.