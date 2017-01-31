National Fuel adjusts gas supply charges in Pennsylvania
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges. This adjustment increases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer using 97,100 cubic feet of gas annually by $4.52, from $68.54 to $73.06.
