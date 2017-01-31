Montour Trail named Pennsylvania's 2017 Trail of the Year

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the Montour Trail in Allegheny and Washington counties has been named the state's 2017 Trail of the Year. "With a history of support dating back to the late 1980s, and annual user numbers surpassing 400,000, the Montour Trail deserves to be singled out in this fourth year of very special recognition," DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

