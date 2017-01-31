Montour Trail named Pennsylvania's 20...

Montour Trail named Pennsylvania's 2017 Trail of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Almanac

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the Montour Trail in Allegheny and Washington counties has been named the state's 2017 Trail of the Year. "With a history of support dating back to the late 1980s, and annual user numbers surpassing 400,000, the Montour Trail deserves to be singled out in this fourth year of very special recognition," DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... 12 hr Horacio 79
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) 23 hr DeVos opposition 107
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Tue Targeted Taxes by... 2,708
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Mon BuildTheWall 958
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Mon Halupki Harry 1,288
Create Space Jan 29 Mark rosenkranz 2
News Birthers rally in front of Supreme Court to pro... (Feb '13) Jan 28 WelbyMD 18
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,458,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC