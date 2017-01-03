Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker
Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman charged with dismembering her adoptive daughter as part of a rape-murder fantasy previously worked as an adoption supervisor for a children's welfare agency. The Morning Call reports that 41-year-old Sara Packer worked as a supervisor for the Northampton County Children and Youth department for adoptions.
