Merging 4 agencies seen as way to cut red tape, not programs
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration said Monday that consolidating four state public health agencies into a single department will eliminate red tape and keep benefits intact with minimal layoffs as the Democratic governor tries to balance a massive projected deficit. The proposal would merge the departments of Human Services, Health, Aging and Drug and Alcohol Programs into one Department of Health and Human Services.
