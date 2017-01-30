Merging 4 agencies seen as way to cut...

Merging 4 agencies seen as way to cut red tape, not programs

15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration said Monday that consolidating four state public health agencies into a single department will eliminate red tape and keep benefits intact with minimal layoffs as the Democratic governor tries to balance a massive projected deficit. The proposal would merge the departments of Human Services, Health, Aging and Drug and Alcohol Programs into one Department of Health and Human Services.

