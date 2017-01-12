Maverick GOP senator enters race for Pennsylvania governor
Scott Wagner, a Republican state senator from York County and owner of trash hauling firm Penn Waste, speaks to reporters at a Penn Waste facility after formally announcing that he will run for Pennsylvania governor in 2018, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 in Manchester, Pa. less Scott Wagner, a Republican state senator from York County and owner of trash hauling firm Penn Waste, speaks to reporters at a Penn Waste facility after formally announcing that he will run for Pennsylvania ... more Scott Wagner, a Republican state senator from York County and owner of trash hauling firm Penn Waste, speaks at a Penn Waste facility while formally announcing that he will run for Pennsylvania governor in 2018, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 in Manchester, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ...
|1 hr
|guns r us
|21
|It's finally here
|12 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|20 hr
|race to the top
|2,706
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|23 hr
|Toothy Talker
|1,302
|New Edition
|Wed
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja...
|Wed
|truth hurts
|1
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Tue
|superwilly
|1,280
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC