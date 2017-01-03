Man found stabbed in Pennsylvania hom...

Man found stabbed in Pennsylvania home was ex-deputy in Ohio

Read more: New Jersey Herald

A 74-year-old man found fatally stabbed in his western Pennsylvania home was retired from working as a deputy sheriff in Ohio. James Martin was found dead Saturday morning in his Butler home by a female friend who came by for a breakfast date.

Chicago, IL

