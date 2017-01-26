Longtime US residents, aspiring citizens caught up in ban

Nour Ulayyet holds her smartphone with a photo of her sister Sahar Algonaimi, who was not permitted to enter the United States, while comforting her mother Isaaf Jamal Eddin at Munster Community Hospital Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, ... . In an undated photo provided by Parastoo Amiri, Nazanin Zinouri poses for a photo with her PHD degree from Clemson University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.