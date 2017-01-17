Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pennsylvania Attorney General
Josh Shapiro was sworn in Tuesday as Pennsylvania's sixth elected Attorney General, bearing pledges to exercise his new law enforcement powers without fear or favor, and to serve as a steadfast protector of civil rights for all. "Let me be very clear," Shapiro said, addressing a packed house at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in downtown Harrisburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|15 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|35
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|Da Gubment
|1,282
|Celebrating MLK Day in Pennsytucky
|12 hr
|Da Gubment
|1
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|22 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra...
|Tue
|silly rabbit
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Hickey
|33
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Mon
|Toothy Talker
|1,304
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC