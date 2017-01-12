ITC gets permit for Ontario-Pennsylvania Lake Erie power line project
ITC Holdings Corp said on Friday it received a Presidential Permit from the U.S. Department of Energy allowing its proposed Lake Erie Connector power line project between Ontario and Pennsylvania to cross the international border. The Lake Erie project is a 1,000-megawatt, bi-directional, underwater transmission line that would provide the first direct link between the Ontario and PJM power grids, according to ITC.
