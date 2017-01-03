Interstate 90 speed limits restore in...

Interstate 90 speed limits restore in NW Pennsylvania

14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

The state Department of Transportation has lifted a 45 mph speed limit on Interstate 90 in northwestern Pennsylvania due to winter weather conditions. PennDOT lifted the lower limit about 7:30 a.m. and says it's continuing to treat the highway to keep it clear of snow and ice.

