Interstate 90 speed limits restore in NW Pennsylvania
The state Department of Transportation has lifted a 45 mph speed limit on Interstate 90 in northwestern Pennsylvania due to winter weather conditions. PennDOT lifted the lower limit about 7:30 a.m. and says it's continuing to treat the highway to keep it clear of snow and ice.
