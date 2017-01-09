Inauguration in sight, Trump continue...

Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

The inaugural parade presidential reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, is nearly completed in preparation for the 58th presidential inauguration, on Friday, Jan. 20. less The inaugural parade presidential reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, is nearly completed in preparation for the 58th presidential inauguration, on Friday, ... more NEW YORK - His inauguration days away, President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WEEU puke (Jan '11) 1 hr Toothy Talker 1,304
New eBook 16 hr User 1
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Jan 13 USE CAREER LINKS 13
A San Francisco Night Jan 13 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Closing Hamburg Center Jan 12 On the Hill 1
Another book Jan 12 Amy 1
News Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ... Jan 12 guns r us 20
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC