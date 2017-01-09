Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault
The inaugural parade presidential reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, is nearly completed in preparation for the 58th presidential inauguration, on Friday, Jan. 20. less The inaugural parade presidential reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, is nearly completed in preparation for the 58th presidential inauguration, on Friday, ... more NEW YORK - His inauguration days away, President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Toothy Talker
|1,304
|New eBook
|16 hr
|User
|1
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Jan 13
|USE CAREER LINKS
|13
|A San Francisco Night
|Jan 13
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Closing Hamburg Center
|Jan 12
|On the Hill
|1
|Another book
|Jan 12
|Amy
|1
|Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ...
|Jan 12
|guns r us
|20
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC