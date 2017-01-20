In Pennsylvania, 2017 brings higher g...

In Pennsylvania, 2017 brings higher gas taxes, other changes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Beginning in 2017, the state Department of Transportation will no longer issue the little registration stickers for the corner of license plates. PennDOT says the change will save more than $3 million in production and mailing costs, some of which will be used to buy automated license plate readers which permit police to scan license plates to see if the vehicle is registered and has insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) 6 hr Dave 1,279
test 8 hr done 1
News Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo... 9 hr Lux9798 58
Some Pittsburgh Highlights 13 hr KoreaTravelVlog 1
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Sat RustyS 29
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Dec 30 One on One 12
News More states consider circumventing the Electora... Dec 30 Sorry Hill 52
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,716 • Total comments across all topics: 277,529,224

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC