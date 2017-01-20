In Pennsylvania, 2017 brings higher gas taxes, other changes
Beginning in 2017, the state Department of Transportation will no longer issue the little registration stickers for the corner of license plates. PennDOT says the change will save more than $3 million in production and mailing costs, some of which will be used to buy automated license plate readers which permit police to scan license plates to see if the vehicle is registered and has insurance.
