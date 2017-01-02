Historic population loss could weaken Pennsylvania's political clout
The latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates show the state on track to lose at least one seat in Congress - and possibly two - come 2020. That is when official population numbers are released and the state begins the once-a-decade politically charged process of redrawing congressional and state legislative maps.
