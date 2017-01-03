Handcuffed Texas suspect who shot himself has died

An Orlando police officer has died following a shooting while on duty early Monday, and authorities are conducting a massive manhunt for the suspect. An Orlando police sergeant was shot and killed Monday after approaching a suspect wanted for questioning in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, and a second law enforcement officer was killed in a motorcycle crash... A Texas man who managed to pull a handgun from his waistband and shoot himself while handcuffed in police custody has died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.