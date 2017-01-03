Handcuffed Texas suspect who shot himself has died
An Orlando police officer has died following a shooting while on duty early Monday, and authorities are conducting a massive manhunt for the suspect. An Orlando police sergeant was shot and killed Monday after approaching a suspect wanted for questioning in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, and a second law enforcement officer was killed in a motorcycle crash... A Texas man who managed to pull a handgun from his waistband and shoot himself while handcuffed in police custody has died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|48 min
|Steve Jones
|1,300
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|Four Billion for Ed
|2,702
|Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ...
|13 hr
|zedme
|13
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Sun
|Kellyanne
|85
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Jan 7
|Jimmy T
|89
|Prosecutor charges White Teen For Posting Racis...
|Jan 5
|ugly monkeys
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jan 1
|Dave
|1,279
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC