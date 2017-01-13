GOP Vote Sounds Death Knell for Obama...

GOP Vote Sounds Death Knell for Obamacare: 'Complete Failure Since Day One'

Republicans expressed strong confidence Friday that they would make good on their promise to repeal Obamacare after the House passed a budget resolution allowing them push through legislation ending the Affordable Care Act without facing a filibuster by Democrats. "By taking this first step toward repealing Obamacare, we are closer to giving Americans relief from the problems this law has caused," House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

