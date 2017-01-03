Gambling expansion in Pennsylvania ge...

Gambling expansion in Pennsylvania gets a fresh push from Senate Democrats

Read more: PennLive.com

The push to legalize internet gambling - computer-generated games that can turn all laptops, tablets and smartphones into potential bettor positions - may have just gotten a important shove from one of the state legislature's least-powerful players. Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, a Pittsburgh Democrat, signaled in a legislative memo last week that he is solidly for internet gambling in Pennsylvania.

