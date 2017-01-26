For Pennsylvania - a smarter budget t...

For Pennsylvania - a smarter budget that rights the fiscal ship: Editorial

Gov. Tom Wolf won't deliver his third state budget to a joint session of the state House and Senate until Feb. 7., but we already know three things will be true: First: It won't include any broad-based tax increases , such as a boost to Pennsylvania's 3.07 percent personal income tax or the 6 percent sales tax. Wolf, a York County Democrat, has already taken those off the table as he tries to balance the books.

