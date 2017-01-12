Flooding closes two roads in Mercer C...

Flooding closes two roads in Mercer County

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Fri Wyo 1,303
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Fri USE CAREER LINKS 13
A San Francisco Night Fri Mark Rosenkranz 1
Closing Hamburg Center Thu On the Hill 1
Another book Thu Amy 1
News Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ... Jan 12 guns r us 20
It's finally here Jan 12 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,978 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC