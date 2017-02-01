Family of Syrians turned away at border voted for Donald Trump A...

Family of Syrians turned away at bord...

A Pennsylvania couple who waited hours on Saturday to greet their relatives from Syria, only to learn that they had been turned away by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents despite their visas, voted for President Donald Trump. Six members of the Assali family were detained at Philadelphia International Airport after security guards asked whether they were Syrians, Sarmad Assali said in an interview with "NBC Nightly News."

