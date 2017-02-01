Family of Syrians turned away at border voted for Donald Trump A...
A Pennsylvania couple who waited hours on Saturday to greet their relatives from Syria, only to learn that they had been turned away by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents despite their visas, voted for President Donald Trump. Six members of the Assali family were detained at Philadelphia International Airport after security guards asked whether they were Syrians, Sarmad Assali said in an interview with "NBC Nightly News."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|17 hr
|Horacio
|79
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Tue
|DeVos opposition
|107
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Targeted Taxes by...
|2,708
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|958
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jan 30
|Halupki Harry
|1,288
|Create Space
|Jan 29
|Mark rosenkranz
|2
|Birthers rally in front of Supreme Court to pro... (Feb '13)
|Jan 28
|WelbyMD
|18
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC