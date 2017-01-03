Ex-Pennsylvania attorney general figh...

Ex-Pennsylvania attorney general fights conviction over leak

9 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane hopes to overturn her nine-count perjury and obstruction conviction because of what she calls trial errors and overlapping charges. Kane, 50, has been sentenced to 10 to 23 months in jail but remains free while she appeals.

