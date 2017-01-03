Ex-Ivy League professor convicted in ...

Ex-Ivy League professor convicted in wife's death is freed

Read more: WWSB

A former Ivy League professor convicted in the bludgeoning death of his wife at their suburban Philadelphia home has been released from prison. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokeswoman Susan McNaughton says the former University of Pennsylvania economics professor Rafael Robb was released Sunday morning.

