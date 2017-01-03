Ex-Ivy League professor convicted in wife's death is freed
A former Ivy League professor convicted in the bludgeoning death of his wife at their suburban Philadelphia home has been released from prison. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokeswoman Susan McNaughton says the former University of Pennsylvania economics professor Rafael Robb was released Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|42 min
|Steve Jones
|1,298
|Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ...
|1 hr
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|7
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|16 hr
|Kellyanne
|85
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Jimmy T
|89
|Prosecutor charges White Teen For Posting Racis...
|Jan 5
|ugly monkeys
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jan 1
|Dave
|1,279
|test
|Jan 1
|done
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC