Eshoo: Russian hacking requires indep...

Eshoo: Russian hacking requires independent investigation

8 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

When Osama Bin Laden ordered members of Al-Qaeda to carry out the brutal murders of thousands of Americans in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001, President Bush declared, "Our way of life, our very freedom came under attack in a series of deliberate and deadly terrorist acts." America responded with full force after the attack; preparing our military, helping those affected by the attacks, and ensuring that our democracy did not falter in the face of evil.

