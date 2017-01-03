Enough with the 'weird tricks' to ove...

Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the election

There are 5 comments on the Washington Examiner story from 9 hrs ago, titled Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the election. In it, Washington Examiner reports that:

Friday marked the latest in a string of hopeless and pitiful last-ditch efforts to thwart the election of President-elect Trump. A handful of House Democrats tried during a joint session of Congress to block lawmakers from certifying the Electoral College vote.

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

#1 23 hrs ago
Yeah....Obama says cut it out you guys..golly gee.

Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#2 21 hrs ago
The American Left has entered their Death Spiral and no dirty fascists are gonna stop em.

To the barricades!

Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#4 13 hrs ago
Dr Wu wrote:
Yeah....Obama says cut it out you guys..golly gee.
And anoder thin . "Step On A Crack,,? Break Yo Mamma's Back "...(there )
kuda

Edison, NJ

#5 13 hrs ago
If Chuck Schumer were Mitch McConnell, he make it his top priority to make Trump a one-term president. Thank goodness he's not, of course, since he's principled person and not a hack politician. Rather than acting at every turn to help Trump fail as U.S. president, he and Congressional Democrats, as patriots, will work diligently to try to prevent him from failing. Since Trump's mixed personality disorder makes him his own worst enemy, he'll need all the help he can get not to fail and continue to embarrass America.

Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#6 12 hrs ago
Kuda

Great post! Democrats care more about America than they do one person. Democrats will regroup and while doing so will work with Trump. Now only if McConnell and the Republicans would have done so wiyh Obama, things would be even better than they are.

