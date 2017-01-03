Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the election
There are 5 comments on the Washington Examiner story from 9 hrs ago, titled Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the election. In it, Washington Examiner reports that:
Friday marked the latest in a string of hopeless and pitiful last-ditch efforts to thwart the election of President-elect Trump. A handful of House Democrats tried during a joint session of Congress to block lawmakers from certifying the Electoral College vote.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,347
Location hidden
|
#1 23 hrs ago
Yeah....Obama says cut it out you guys..golly gee.
|
#2 21 hrs ago
The American Left has entered their Death Spiral and no dirty fascists are gonna stop em.
To the barricades!
|
#4 13 hrs ago
And anoder thin . "Step On A Crack,,? Break Yo Mamma's Back "...(there )
|
#5 13 hrs ago
If Chuck Schumer were Mitch McConnell, he make it his top priority to make Trump a one-term president. Thank goodness he's not, of course, since he's principled person and not a hack politician. Rather than acting at every turn to help Trump fail as U.S. president, he and Congressional Democrats, as patriots, will work diligently to try to prevent him from failing. Since Trump's mixed personality disorder makes him his own worst enemy, he'll need all the help he can get not to fail and continue to embarrass America.
|
#6 12 hrs ago
Kuda
Great post! Democrats care more about America than they do one person. Democrats will regroup and while doing so will work with Trump. Now only if McConnell and the Republicans would have done so wiyh Obama, things would be even better than they are.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|2 hr
|Kellyanne
|84
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Jimmy T
|89
|Prosecutor charges White Teen For Posting Racis...
|Jan 5
|ugly monkeys
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jan 1
|Dave
|1,279
|test
|Jan 1
|done
|1
|Some Pittsburgh Highlights
|Jan 1
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC