Editorials from around Pennsylvania

Despite intense public scrutiny and leadership changes at the top of the VA, a whistleblower says patient care has not improved at a troubled Phoenix facility, which two years ago became the focus of criticism. A Department of Veterans Affairs employee, who initially called attention to the Phoenix VA in 2014, says appointment delays persist at what he calls "ground zero" of "the worst example of VA health care in the United States."

