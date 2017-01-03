Drive to kill school property tax hea...

Drive to kill school property tax headed back to Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Senate supporters say the Nov. 8 election provided the necessary votes to eliminate school property taxes entirely and replace them with other revenue streams. That would mean shifting about $14 billion in taxes from property owners, including businesses, to Pennsylvania consumers and workers through sales and personal income taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo... 3 hr kuda 64
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Sun Dave 1,279
test Sun done 1
Some Pittsburgh Highlights Jan 1 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Dec 31 RustyS 29
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Dec 30 One on One 12
News More states consider circumventing the Electora... Dec 30 Sorry Hill 52
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,565

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC