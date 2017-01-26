DA: Killing of suspect in trooper's murder appears justified
A prosecutor says a preliminary review indicates police were justified in fatally shooting a man suspected of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper. Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith said Friday he's not sure when his review of facts surrounding the killings of Trooper Landon Weaver and 32-year-old suspect Jason Robison will be complete.
