DA: Killing of suspect in trooper's murder appears justified

A prosecutor says a preliminary review indicates police were justified in fatally shooting a man suspected of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper. Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith said Friday he's not sure when his review of facts surrounding the killings of Trooper Landon Weaver and 32-year-old suspect Jason Robison will be complete.

