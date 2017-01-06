Community struggles with young trooper's death:a
Gestures on the day of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver's funeral were both grand and simple, but heartfelt: Community struggles with young trooper's death: 'Everybody is so sad' Gestures on the day of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver's funeral were both grand and simple, but heartfelt: Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2i25D0Z MARTINSBURG -- Gestures on the day of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver's funeral were both grand and simple, but heartfelt: Miles of police cars flashed their emergency lights as they escorted Weaver's body and family from Altoona to Fairview Cemetery in Martinsburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ...
|36 min
|Treat959
|3
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|9 hr
|Kellyanne
|82
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|15 hr
|Jimmy T
|89
|Prosecutor charges White Teen For Posting Racis...
|Jan 5
|ugly monkeys
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jan 1
|Dave
|1,279
|test
|Jan 1
|done
|1
|Some Pittsburgh Highlights
|Jan 1
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC