Community struggles with young trooper's death:a

Community struggles with young trooper's death

Gestures on the day of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver's funeral were both grand and simple, but heartfelt: Community struggles with young trooper's death: 'Everybody is so sad' Gestures on the day of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver's funeral were both grand and simple, but heartfelt: Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2i25D0Z MARTINSBURG -- Gestures on the day of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver's funeral were both grand and simple, but heartfelt: Miles of police cars flashed their emergency lights as they escorted Weaver's body and family from Altoona to Fairview Cemetery in Martinsburg.

