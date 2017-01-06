Community struggles with young trooper's death:a

Gestures on the day of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver's funeral were both grand and simple, but heartfelt: Community struggles with young trooper's death: 'Everybody is so sad' Gestures on the day of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver's funeral were both grand and simple, but heartfelt: Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2i25D0Z MARTINSBURG -- Gestures on the day of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver's funeral were both grand and simple, but heartfelt: Miles of police cars flashed their emergency lights as they escorted Weaver's body and family from Altoona to Fairview Cemetery in Martinsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.