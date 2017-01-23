Cloudy but dry Wednesday on tap for much of Pa.; colder air expected to return
After widespread rain and snow showers on Tuesday, Wednesday is expected to be cloudy but drier across much of Pennsylvania. On Tuesday, scattered snow and rain showers, part of a deadly storm system that wreaked havoc in parts of the south before making its way north, saw flood advisories issued for much of southwestern Pennsylvania and winter storm warnings issued in the north central part of the state.
