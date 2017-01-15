Chinese museum demands return of horse sculptures from Pennsylvania
A Chinese museum in Northwest China's Shaanxi province has openly demanded the return of two horse relief sculptures displayed at a University of Pennsylvania museum. The sculptures were illegally sold overseas.
