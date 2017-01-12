Chain-reaction crash leaves 2 truckers dead in central Pa.

A coroner says two tractor-trailer drivers have been killed in a chain-reaction crash involving their trucks and four other vehicles on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania. The crashes began about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in Centre County when a tractor-trailer stopped in the eastbound lanes near the Bellefonte exit after another truck in front of it slid off the right berm but partially blocked traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.