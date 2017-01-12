Chain-reaction crash leaves 2 truckers dead in central Pa.
A coroner says two tractor-trailer drivers have been killed in a chain-reaction crash involving their trucks and four other vehicles on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania. The crashes began about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in Centre County when a tractor-trailer stopped in the eastbound lanes near the Bellefonte exit after another truck in front of it slid off the right berm but partially blocked traffic.
