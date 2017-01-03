California Chrome gets his 1st look at Gulfstream track
Republicans on Sunday defended their party against Democratic complaints that Congress is being forced to consider nominees for Donald Trump's administration without completed ethics reviews. Rivers were rising and winds were whipping up across Northern California on Sunday as a massive storm that could be the biggest to slam the region in more than a decade arrived.
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|2 hr
|Kellyanne
|84
|Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ...
|12 hr
|Democrat Hero
|5
|Write to Know: Does anyone remember Manitou Cot... (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Jimmy T
|89
|Prosecutor charges White Teen For Posting Racis...
|Jan 5
|ugly monkeys
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jan 1
|Dave
|1,279
|test
|Jan 1
|done
|1
|Some Pittsburgh Highlights
|Jan 1
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
