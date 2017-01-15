Brian O'Neill: Put methane in its pla...

Brian O'Neill: Put methane in its place, not the atmosphere

It's not often we see legislation that eases the way for the emission of methane and other volatile organic compounds we'd be better off not breathing, but America's Largest Full-Time State Legislature is considering just that. The idea is to make federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations the maximum, not the minimum, to protect oxygen-breathing life forms in Pennsylvania, a group you and your children are likely among.

