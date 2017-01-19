Brian O'Neill: Pennsylvania gets dupe...

Brian O'Neill: Pennsylvania gets duped by deceitful ballot question

16 hrs ago

Despite signed affidavits from voters saying they'd been duped by Pennsylvania's deceitful ballot question on whether to increase state judges' mandatory retirement age, a federal judge has denied the challenge to its legality. In an 82-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani essentially said the question might have been misleading but it would have to be an outright lie before a federal court would become a "superlegislature'' and second-guess the wisdom of legislation.

