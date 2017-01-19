Brian O'Neill: Pennsylvania gets duped by deceitful ballot question
Despite signed affidavits from voters saying they'd been duped by Pennsylvania's deceitful ballot question on whether to increase state judges' mandatory retirement age, a federal judge has denied the challenge to its legality. In an 82-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani essentially said the question might have been misleading but it would have to be an outright lie before a federal court would become a "superlegislature'' and second-guess the wisdom of legislation.
