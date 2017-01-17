Boy, 12, blinded in Pa. gun range shooting; father charged
More details are emerging about an accidental shooting at a state shooting range in Centre County on Sunday. The 12-year-old boy who was the victim of the shooting was blinded by the bullet that struck him.
