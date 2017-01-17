Boy, 12, blinded in Pa. gun range sho...

Boy, 12, blinded in Pa. gun range shooting; father charged

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

More details are emerging about an accidental shooting at a state shooting range in Centre County on Sunday. The 12-year-old boy who was the victim of the shooting was blinded by the bullet that struck him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 6 hr AnthonyNYR 99
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Wed Da Gubment 1,282
Celebrating MLK Day in Pennsytucky Wed Da Gubment 1
News Two get probation in Pa. streetlight... Tue silly rabbit 1
News Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra... Jan 17 silly rabbit 1
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) Jan 16 Hickey 33
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Jan 16 Toothy Talker 1,304
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,857 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC