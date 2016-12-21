Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Tr...

Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Surveyors plunged a pole into the Sierra Nevada snowpack on Tuesday and took the first manual measurement of the wet season, finding water content was about half of normal as California flirts with a possible sixth... Surveyors plunged a pole into the Sierra Nevada snowpack on Tuesday and took the first manual measurement of the wet season, finding water content was about half of normal as California flirts with a possible sixth year of... Falling in line with tradition, Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump's inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo... Mon Kellyanne 61
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Sun Dave 1,279
test Sun done 1
Some Pittsburgh Highlights Sun KoreaTravelVlog 1
News Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab... Dec 31 RustyS 29
Poll Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13) Dec 30 One on One 12
News More states consider circumventing the Electora... Dec 30 Sorry Hill 52
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,572,056

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC