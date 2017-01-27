Beyond a Just Say Noa : Schools teach...

Beyond a Just Say Noa : Schools teach about opioid dangers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Schools are going beyond "Just Say No" as they teach students as young as kindergartners about the dangers of opioids in the hope that they don't later become part of the growing crisis. Some states have begun requiring instruction about prescription drugs and heroin, and districts are updating their anti-drug teachings to move toward interactive and engaging science-based lessons they hope will save lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Birthers rally in front of Supreme Court to pro... (Feb '13) 58 min Mikey 14
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 6 hr Retribution 290
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 8 hr Gas tax 2,707
Create Space Thu Mark Rosenkranz 1
Richard Seeds (Oct '10) Wed Dogman 22
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Jan 25 The Man 1,285
News Race And Feminism: Women's March Recalls The To... Jan 23 speak up white sh... 2
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,597 • Total comments across all topics: 278,319,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC