Ballet dancer says she's losing job because she's too tall

" A 5-foot-11 dancer who performed as the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Pennsylvania Ballet's Nutcracker this season says she's being dropped from the company because she's too tall. Sara Michelle Murawski says her one-year contract won't be renewed in May. The Philadelphia Inquirer says the 25-year-old is a few inches taller when dancing on pointe.

