Ballet dancer says she's losing job because she's too tall
" A 5-foot-11 dancer who performed as the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Pennsylvania Ballet's Nutcracker this season says she's being dropped from the company because she's too tall. Sara Michelle Murawski says her one-year contract won't be renewed in May. The Philadelphia Inquirer says the 25-year-old is a few inches taller when dancing on pointe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|7 hr
|Catch730
|68
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Jan 1
|Dave
|1,279
|test
|Jan 1
|done
|1
|Some Pittsburgh Highlights
|Jan 1
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec 31
|RustyS
|29
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|One on One
|12
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|Dec 30
|Sorry Hill
|52
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC