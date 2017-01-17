As Pennsylvania's inmate ranks drop, parole population grows
State officials say a 2012 Pennsylvania law contributing to shrinking state inmate ranks is also fueling a growing parolee population. Bret Bucklen, the Department of Corrections' director of planning, research and statistics, says courts are sentencing fewer defendants to prison.
