As Pennsylvania's inmate ranks drop, parole population grows

11 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

State officials say a 2012 Pennsylvania law contributing to shrinking state inmate ranks is also fueling a growing parolee population. Bret Bucklen, the Department of Corrections' director of planning, research and statistics, says courts are sentencing fewer defendants to prison.

