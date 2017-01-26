Are Democrats doomed? They might roar back in 2018, but it wona t be easy
Why are the left's public demonstrations more impressive than its voter turnout? Because there are a whole lot of Democrats in the large population centers where such demonstrations are generally held. People can join a protest simply by getting on the subway; it's an easy show of force.
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|3 hr
|spud
|278
|Create Space
|9 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Richard Seeds (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|Dogman
|22
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Wed
|The Man
|1,285
|Race And Feminism: Women's March Recalls The To...
|Jan 23
|speak up white sh...
|2
|Anti-Trump Protesters Fill Streets Across the G...
|Jan 23
|o see the light
|1
|Pa Vehicle Emission Lies- Read if you bou... (May '11)
|Jan 22
|Live luv
|53
