Akins, Benjamin win titles at "Shorty" Hitchcock Memorial Classic
Despite being nearly a week away from their next dual meet, UB Wrestling was in action this weekend at the "Shorty" Hitchcock Memorial Classic at Millersville University in Pennsylvania. Buffalo had five grapplers in action: James Benjamin, Kyle Akins, Matt Seitz, Ryan Kromer and Jimmy Devine.
