ACU Foundation Announces Ratings for the 2016 meeting of the Pennsylvania General Assembly
The American Conservative Union Foundation released its 2016 ratings of the Pennsylvania General Assembly. In our fifth year of rating the state, ACU found that Republican legislators tended to vote less conservatively compared to last year, with the overall Republican average decreasing by 3.5 points- from 82 out of 100 in 2015, to 78.5 out of 100 in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Conservative Union.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's finally here
|10 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Enough with the 'weird tricks' to overturn the ...
|15 hr
|Popz940
|20
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|18 hr
|race to the top
|2,706
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|22 hr
|Toothy Talker
|1,302
|New Edition
|Wed
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Orders State Provide Mumia Abu-Ja...
|Wed
|truth hurts
|1
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Tue
|superwilly
|1,280
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC