ACU Foundation Announces Ratings for the 2016 meeting of the Pennsylvania General Assembly

The American Conservative Union Foundation released its 2016 ratings of the Pennsylvania General Assembly. In our fifth year of rating the state, ACU found that Republican legislators tended to vote less conservatively compared to last year, with the overall Republican average decreasing by 3.5 points- from 82 out of 100 in 2015, to 78.5 out of 100 in 2016.

