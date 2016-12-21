Youngstown man accused of burning girlfriend's clothes after Christmas gift dispute
A Youngstown man spent Christmas in jail after admitting to police that he torched a pile of his girlfriend's clothing Sunday morning. Officers found city firefighters putting out the flames in a pile of the burning clothing in the driveway of a home on the 900 block of East Boston Christmas morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|10 min
|RustyS
|2
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|21 min
|The Real Donald T...
|37
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Joe M
|5
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|11 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Sun
|Kellyanne
|52
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Dec 23
|Midwest is the Best
|1,277
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|72
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC