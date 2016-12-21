Youngstown man accused of burning gir...

Youngstown man accused of burning girlfriend's clothes after Christmas gift dispute

A Youngstown man spent Christmas in jail after admitting to police that he torched a pile of his girlfriend's clothing Sunday morning. Officers found city firefighters putting out the flames in a pile of the burning clothing in the driveway of a home on the 900 block of East Boston Christmas morning.

