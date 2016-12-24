Unique New Year's Eve Drops in Pennsylvania
Boasting more unique New Year's Eve drop celebrations than any other state, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office reminds residents and visitors of the various options for ringing in the New Year all across the commonwealth. "There's no better place to Pursue Your Happiness than in Pennsylvania - especially on New Year's Eve," said Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary of the Office of Marketing, Tourism and Film, Department of Community and Economic Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|6 hr
|Trump your President
|15
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Sat
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Fri
|Midwest is the Best
|1,277
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|72
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|540
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Dec 21
|Groupthink
|106
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC