That time the Legislature tried to allow the sale of Christmas trees on Sunday
At one time the sales of Christmas trees -- along with all other forms of business -- were outlawed on Sundays in Pennsylvania. here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|35 min
|Cabrini Green
|1,278
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|1 hr
|Kellyanne
|7
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|7 hr
|methinks1001100
|49
|Pa. man with hearing aids sues over police denial (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Joe M
|5
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|2
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Dec 25
|Kellyanne
|52
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|72
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC