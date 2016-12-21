Suspect in trooper's death shot and killed during encounter
Planned Parenthood is suing Texas over the state's intentions to cut off Medicaid funding to the nation's largest abortion provider in January. Planned Parenthood is asking a federal judge to stop Texas from cutting off Medicaid funding to the nation's largest abortion provider in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|7 hr
|RustyS
|29
|Should PA rethink Unemployment Call Centers? (Aug '13)
|Fri
|One on One
|12
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|Fri
|Sorry Hill
|52
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Kellyanne
|2,701
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Cal Dreaming
|541
|malls
|Dec 28
|kyman
|1
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Dec 27
|Cabrini Green
|1,278
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC