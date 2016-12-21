Suspect in fatal shooting of Pennsylvania trooper killed by police

Pennsylvania police on Saturday morning shot to death a suspect wanted for the murder of a rookie trooper who was serving him a protection order, law enforcement authorities said. Jason Robison, 32, was cornered at around 10 a.m. in an unoccupied house trailer close to his residence in Hesston, which is about 100 miles west of Harrisburg, the state capital, according to state police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.