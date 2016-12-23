State workers donate gifts to Pennsylvania families through gift drive.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. On Thursday, December 22, at 7:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 100 block of Shelbourne Drive, Spring Garden Township, for a reported theft from an automobile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More states consider circumventing the Electora...
|6 hr
|Trump your President
|15
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Donald Trumpa s victory sets off protests on bo...
|Sat
|factsdontmatteran...
|51
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Fri
|Midwest is the Best
|1,277
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|72
|Should teacher pensions be grandfathered? (Jun '11)
|Dec 21
|Kellyanne
|540
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Dec 21
|Groupthink
|106
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC