Senator donates $150 each to laid-off workers

Laid-off workers at the Altoona state unemployment call center got an extra $150 this week - from state Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York, and handed out by Sen. John H. Eichelberger Jr., R-Blair - but the gifts were cold comfort for union leaders representing now-jobless workers. The political battle over the call centers continued into the holiday after the Altoona center closed its doors Monday.

