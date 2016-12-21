Senator donates $150 each to laid-off workers
Laid-off workers at the Altoona state unemployment call center got an extra $150 this week - from state Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York, and handed out by Sen. John H. Eichelberger Jr., R-Blair - but the gifts were cold comfort for union leaders representing now-jobless workers. The political battle over the call centers continued into the holiday after the Altoona center closed its doors Monday.
